Nurse suspended for giving wrong tablet at PHC near Ranipet

April 06, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - RANIPET

A nurse of the Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) at Melvisharam town near Ranipet was suspended on Wednesday for giving the wrong tablet to a pregnant woman a fortnight ago.

Health officials said K. Arunpandian, 28, brought her seven-month pregnant wife A. Jayapriya, to the centre for regular check up ,and to get free vitamin tablets for her. The duty nurse, S. Premakumari, 28, had erroneously given a strip of de-worming tablets to her.

As the tablets got over, Jayapriya came to the centre on Wednesday. She gave the old strip to the duty nurse, who told that the tablets were deworming tablets. Immediately, Jayapriya informed her husband and relatives, who came to the centre and argued with the staff.

Health officials led by Dr. K. Manimaran, Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS), Ranipet, inspected the centre and checked the empty strip. They also pacified the agitated couple and sent the pregnant woman to Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore for complete check up. Based on inquiry, Mr. Manimaran issued a suspension order to nurse Premakumari. Further inquiry is on, health officials said.