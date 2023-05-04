ADVERTISEMENT

Government hospital nurse stabbed to death, burnt in Tirunelveli; husband surrenders

May 04, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated May 05, 2023 01:13 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Preliminary investigations revealed that a family dispute led to her murder. Ayyammal’s husband surrendered before the Kovilpatti East police in the night

The Hindu Bureau

Ayyammal, 45 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangment

A nurse of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital was stabbed to death and her body was burnt at Palayamkottai on Thursday.

The police said an unidentified person stabbed and burnt the nurse, Ayyammal, 45, of Kovilpatti, around 7.45 p.m. when she was returning home from work. Her house is at Anna Nagar on the North High Ground Road in Palayamkottai.

Even before the people in the vicinity could react, the assailant escaped. Preliminary investigations revealed that a family dispute led to her murder.

Ayyammal’s husband Akbar Ibrahim, of Sankaralingapuram, surrendered before the Kovilpatti East police in the night

