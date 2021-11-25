Nurse found dead in her house in Andipatti

The 44-year-old was found by relatives, with injuries on her face and head; police have launched an investigation

A 40-year-old woman, identified as Selvi (44), wife of Suresh, of Pappammalpuram near Andipatti in Theni district, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her house on Thursday.

Following a complaint, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body for a postmortem to Theni Government Medical College Hospital.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Suresh, a native of Theni, lived in Dindigul district as he was engaged in the catering business. His wife Selvi, was working as a nurse in Andipatti Government Hospital and hence lived in their house in Pappammalpuram. Their children lived with Suresh in Dindigul.

When Suresh tried calling Selvi, on Wednesday, he was not able to reach her. On Thursday morning, when he requested some of his relatives to check, they found the house was locked. After they broke it open, the relatives found Selvi lying dead with multiple injuries on her face and head.

Superintendent of Police, Praveen Umesh Dongre, visited the scene of crime. A special team comprising DSP Thanga Krishnan and Inspector Sivakumar has been formed to trace the killers. Forensic department personnel visited the spot and a sniffer dog was taken to the scene of crime.