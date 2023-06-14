ADVERTISEMENT

NUPPL signs power purchase agreement with Assam

June 14, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - CUDDALORE

NUPPL is a joint venture between NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL) and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam, a U.P. government undertaking

The Hindu Bureau

Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd (NUPPL) has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Assam to supply 492.72 MW of power to the State from NUPPL’s (3x660) Ghatampur Thermal Power Plant.

According to a press release, the agreement was signed by NUPPL’s CEO C.S. Santhosh and Assam Power Distribution Company’s (APDCL) Chief General Manager (Commercial & EE) Chandan Deka in Guwahati, Assam.

According to NLCIL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, “The signing of the agreement with Assam exemplifies NLCIL’s commitment to contributing in the growth story of Assam, Uttar Pradesh, and the country as a whole. We are confident in meeting the increasing energy demands.”

In February 2023, the Power Ministry revised the power allocation from NUPPL’s 3X660 MW Ghatampur TPP. Based on the revision, Uttar Pradesh and Assam have been allocated 1,487.28 MW (75.12 per cent) and 492.72 MW (24.88 per cent) of power supply, respectively.

The power supply provided by NUPPL will play a crucial role in enhancing the socio-economic landscape of Assam. It will support industrial growth, promote entrepreneurship and attract further investments in the region.

