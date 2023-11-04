NUPPL achieves synchronization of Unit-1 of its supercritical thermal power plant in U.P.

November 04, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Limited (NUPPL), a joint venture between NLC India Limited and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited, has successfully carried out synchronization of Unit-1 of NUPPL’s 1980 MW supercritical thermal power plant in Ghatampur Tehsil, Uttar Pradesh.

The synchronization of the thermal power plant with the 765 KV grid, marked a crucial step forward in NUPPL’s journey towards Commercial Operation Declaration (COD), a press release said.

NUPPL is now preparing for the next milestone of coal firing, which will pave way for the COD. Power purchase agreements are in place with UP and Assam.

Commenting on the achievement, Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, CMD, NLC India Limited and chairman NUPPL said the organisation was proud of the achievement. The organisation remained committed to delivering efficient electricity to the country. he said. “NUPPL remains committed to its mission of contributing to the nation’s energy needs while prioritizing sustainability, innovation and excellence in all its endeavours,” he addded.

In addition to the power plant, NUPPL is making strides in the development of the linked coal mine, Pachwara South Coal Block in Dumka district of Jharkhand. It will provide a sustainable source of fuel for the end-use power plant, the press release said.

