Tamil Nadu

Numismatics expo begins today

A three-day numismatics exhibition will begin in Vellore on Friday. Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram will inaugurate the exhibition at Town Hall on Anna Salai and Superintendent of Post Offices,Vellore Division, P. Komal Kumar will be the guest of honour.

Besides the coins and currency collected by the museum, the coins collected by students will also be on display at the exhibition.

Numismatic and Philatelic Association of Vellore Fort is organising these expos periodically in order to attract visitors and enrich their knowledge about the past glory of India.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 14, 2020 1:18:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/numismatics-expo-begins-today/article30814673.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY