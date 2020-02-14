Numismatics expo begins today

A three-day numismatics exhibition will begin in Vellore on Friday. Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram will inaugurate the exhibition at Town Hall on Anna Salai and Superintendent of Post Offices,Vellore Division, P. Komal Kumar will be the guest of honour.
Besides the coins and currency collected by the museum, the coins collected by students will also be on display at the exhibition.
Numismatic and Philatelic Association of Vellore Fort is organising these expos periodically in order to attract visitors and enrich their knowledge about the past glory of India.
