Numismatics exhibition held in Thanjavur

THANJAVUR

23 December 2021 16:31 IST

Coins from the period of Pandya and Chola, Pudukottai “Amman Kasu”, postal stamps were among the items on display

Hundreds of school students witnessed old coins and currency notes displayed in a numismatic exhibition held at the Government High School, Yenathikarambai near Peravurani on Thursday.

Coins that were in vogue during the later Pandya and Chola periods, Maratha and Mysore regimes, Pudukottai “Amman Kasu”, currency notes and coins from 110 countries, postal stamps and covers were displayed at the exhibition organised by the Pudukottai Numismatic Association.

Students from Panchayat Union Primary (East and West) schools also visited the exhibition. It was inaugurated by the Ammaiyandi village panchayat president, Malligai V. Muthuramalingam.

Advertising

Advertising