Numerous restrictions in place for Immanuel Sekaran anniversary in Paramakudi

Ramanathapuram Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao said there would no processions, rallies or public meetings, and political parties wanting to visit the memorial need to apply for passes

Only after obtaining valid passes from the district administration can representatives of political outfits and others be permitted to pay tribute during Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran’s death anniversary scheduled on September 11 in Paramakudi, said District Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao on Friday.

Every year, thousands of people pay their respects at the memorial, and the police generally announce a number of bandobust measures and deploy hundreds of personnel in many of the southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

However, with the curfew (under Section 144 Cr Pc) in force due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the officials, after holding a review meeting, announced a number of restrictions that have to be adhered to by followers planning to pay their respects.

The Collector, who briefed media persons, said that there would be no procession, no rallies and no public meetings on the day. Political parties willing to make a visit to the memorial should apply for a pass. A maximum of five people alone would be given permission. Similarly, visitors from other districts shall stick to the routes earmarked by the police. Vehicles used should be owned by visitors using them, and not hired. No flags of any community or posters or mikes would be allowed. Similarly, keeping the roof of the vehicles open shall also not be permitted.

Political parties intending to visit the memorial on the anniversary date should apply for permission/passes before September 7, Mr. Rao said and added that they shall also file an undertaking to obey the rules as in force by the police.

Superintendent of Police Varun Kumar, (now transferred) said that vehicle owners shall submit basic documents and give an undertaking to stick to all norms, now in force due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that specific timings would be given to party representatives to pay their respects and that should be strictly adhered to.