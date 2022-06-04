Numeric launches plantation drive
Numeric, a leading UPS manufacturer, has embarked on a sapling plantation drive in connection with the World Environment Day to create a “Numeric Forest” near Perungudi railway station.
Satpal Singh, CEO, Numeric, kick-started the drive by planting the first sapling.
Employees of Numeric and their families joined hands to enhance the green cover in the city. The drive followed an intense plantation methodology with the different varieties of native sapling species placed one foot apart. The saplings will be maintained by Green Velachery.
The plantation drive is supported by the Greater Chennai Corporation, the Southern Railway and the Rotary Club of Chennai Velachery.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.