Numeric launches plantation drive

Special Correspondent June 04, 2022 22:04 IST

Special Correspondent June 04, 2022 22:04 IST

Numeric, a leading UPS manufacturer, has embarked on a sapling plantation drive in connection with the World Environment Day to create a “Numeric Forest” near Perungudi railway station.

Satpal Singh, CEO, Numeric, kick-started the drive by planting the first sapling.

Employees of Numeric and their families joined hands to enhance the green cover in the city. The drive followed an intense plantation methodology with the different varieties of native sapling species placed one foot apart. The saplings will be maintained by Green Velachery.

The plantation drive is supported by the Greater Chennai Corporation, the Southern Railway and the Rotary Club of Chennai Velachery.