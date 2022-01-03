Number of vaccinated people crosses the 8.5-crore mark in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI

03 January 2022 02:02 IST

15.16 lakh people inoculated at the 17th mega camp: Ma. Subramanian

The number of persons vaccinated in Tamil Nadu has crossed the 8.5-crore mark on Sunday, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said at the end of the 17th mega vaccination camp.

While 4,20,098 beneficiaries received the first dose, 10,96,706 persons received the second dose. As on Sunday, 8,54,82,383 persons had been vaccinated. So far, 5,03,33,915 (86.95%) persons had received the first dose and 3,51,48,468 (60.71%) had been administered the second dose, he said.

On Monday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will launch vaccination for students aged 15- 18 at Manthope Girls Higher Secondary School at Saidapet. Under the drive, the State expects to cover 33.46 lakh beneficiaries, including students at juvenile homes and orphanages, Mr. Subramanian informed the Union Health Ministry at a video conference earlier in the day. He said the Health Department was coordinating with the School Education, Higher Education and Social Welfare Departments to cover all beneficiaries. “We plan to achieve 100% coverage through the drive.”

The Chief Minister is expected to launch the booster shots for those aged above 60 on January 10 at Sir Pitty Thyagaraya Hall at T. Nagar. Among the target beneficiaries are 20,83,800 senior citizens; 5,65,618 healthcare workers; and 9,78,023 frontline workers. In a few days, the Greater Chennai Corporation will increase the number of tests from 25,000 to 30,000 a day.