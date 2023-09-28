ADVERTISEMENT

Number of government jobs provided under the DMK regime is inadequate, says Anbumani

September 28, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

‘It should provide government jobs to at least 1 lakh people in the current financial year and 2 lakh jobs each in the next two years, in line with its poll promise’

The Hindu Bureau

Anbumani Ramadoss | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday said the number of government jobs offered since the DMK government came to power and what it aimed to create in the next two years is not adequate. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said 12,576 government jobs had been created in the two years of the current regime, and 10,205 persons were given jobs. He added that 50,000 persons would be recruited for government jobs in the next two years. Mr. Anbumani contended that for a big State like Tamil Nadu this level of recruitment is inadequate.

The State government has the duty and responsibility to fulfil the dreams of the youth, which is getting a government job, he said. It should provide government jobs to at least 1 lakh people in the current financial year and 2 lakh jobs each in the next two years, in line with the DMK’s poll promise of filling vacancies in the government and providing 5 lakh government jobs, he urged.

In a separate statement, PMK founder S. Ramadoss urged the State Transport Corporation to commence the 15th wage negotiations with workers and sign a wage pact by December.

