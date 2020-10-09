Number of fresh cases in Kanniyakumari remains above 90

Thoothukudi’s COVID-19 infection tally is nearing 14,000-mark

Even as Thoothukudi’s COVID-19 infection tally is nearing 14,000-mark, the number of fresh cases in Kanniyakumari district still remains high as the district reported 96 cases on Friday.

With this, Kanniyakumari’s tally rose to 13,600, with 821 active cases. While 103 patients were discharged from hospitals, the district’s death toll remained at 230.

Madurai recorded 93 new cases, which took the district’s total case count to 17,310. Fifty-nine people were discharged and there are 750 active cases. There was one death, with which the district’s toll went up to 396.

Thoothukudi recorded 77 fresh cases, which raised the district’s tally to 13,994. With 75 people having been discharged, the district has 509 active cases. One more patient succumbed to the viral infection, raising the toll to 124.

With the addition of 72 new cases, Tirunelveli’s total case count touched 13,372, with 725 active cases. While 96 people were discharged from hospitals, one more patient died, taking up the number of fatalities to 201.

Theni had 65 fresh cases, with which its tally moved up to 15,490. There were 65 discharges from hospitals. The number of active cases is 467. As many as 185 people have died.

Dindigul’s tally rose to 9,235 with 39 new cases. There were 18 discharges. The district, which has marked an overall death toll of 173, has 420 active cases.

Sivaganga reported 26 fresh cases. The district’s tally touched 5,434. The district, which marked discharge of 26 people, has 201 active cases. So far, 122 people had died.

Ramanathapuram registered 22 new cases to have a tally of 5,700. Hospitals in the district discharged 20 people. The number of active cases is 155. The district has so far witnessed 123 deaths.

Virudhunagar recorded 20 new cases, which took its case count to 14,722, with 215 active cases. Twenty-seven people were discharged. The death toll remains at 214.

Fourteen people tested positive in Tenkasi even as 37 people were discharged. There are 215 people with the viral infection. The district’s tally rose to 7,572. With one more death, its toll touched 146.