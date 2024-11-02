Number of firecracker injuries less compared to previous years in Chennai, say doctors

Dozens of people, young and old, sustained burn injuries while lighting firecrackers during Deepavali this year. However, doctors in government and private facilities said the number of injuries was much less compared to previous years. The government had limited the number of hours crackers could be burst. Awareness programmes by healthcare facilities and the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services had a salutary effect, the doctors said.

The Plastic Surgery Department of the Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC), which treats burns, received 26 patients, of which four have been admitted. The Government Royapettah Hospital received 16 patients, including one child. Eleven of them were treated as outpatients and five were admitted.

Two of them are currently in-patients. “All of them had sustained less than 10% injuries,” said Sai Vidya, Resident Medical Officer.

P. Nellaiappar, head of the Plastic Surgery Department, said, “Last year, we had 43 patients. Among the in-patients, one is an adult while the rest are children. The injured included two boys aged 7 and 15 as well.” “A two-year-old boy was injured when his father tried to light a rocket. Instead of going up it went off in a slant and the child was hurt,” Dr. Nellaiappar said.

“None of them required intensive medical care and those admitted will be discharged in three-four days,” he added.

The Government Eye Hospital in Egmore has treated 75 patients so far, said Thangarani Rajasekaran, director. She added that corneal tear, abrasions and lid injuries were the most common cases.

A couple of patients were seriously hurt and the possibility of them regaining their sight was slim, Dr. Thangarani added. Many of the injured were bystanders.

Private eye hospitals also witnessed a good number of patients. Rajan Eye Care treated 18 cases from Wednesday to Friday.

“Many were bystanders,” said Mohan Rajan, chairman and medical director.

While one patient sustained a ruptured globe, others suffered injuries to the eye lids and corneal abrasions.

“These patients require conservative management. They may improve in five to seven days,” Dr. Rajan said.

Dr. Agarwals’ Eye Hospital received 12 patients, including two aged 3 and 7. They mostly needed medical management, said S. Soundari, consultant ophthalmologist.

A total of 36 persons were treated at Aravind Eye Hospital.

Five of them had serious injuries, according to S. Aravind, chief medical officer.

At Sankara Nethralaya, 35 patients were treated.

One patient had suffered a major injury, said T.S. Surendran, chairman and paediatric ophthalmologist. “Our awareness campaigns have worked,” he said.

