Number of discharged persons crosses 4.5 lakh

5,752 more persons test positive in State; Chennai accounts for 991 cases; 53 deaths recorded

Another 5,752 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday, taking the State’s tally to 5,08,511. Of this, 991 persons tested positive for the infection in Chennai, followed by 498 in Coimbatore.

The total number of persons discharged in the State crossed 4.5 lakh, as another 5,799 persons were discharged after treatment. The number of active cases stood at 46,912.

Fifty-three more persons, including 23 in Chennai, succumbed to the infection. With this, a total of 8,434 persons have died in the State.

Among the deceased was a 29-year-old man from Tiruvallur district. He had Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and was admitted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on September 13 after testing positive for COVID-19 on September 12. However, he died on the same day due to COVID-19 pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and acute kidney injury.

Chennai’s tally rose to 1,49,583, of which 1,36,155 persons have been discharged, 10,436 are active cases and 2,992 persons have died. Chengalpattu recorded 364 fresh cases, while Salem saw 297 and Cuddalore 296. In Tiruvallur, 294 persons tested positive for COVID-19, and as many as 222 persons tested positive in Tiruvannamalai.

The number of fresh infections stayed high in Tiruppur, with 192 more persons testing positive, while Tiruvarur reported 143 cases. Nine more districts recorded 100-plus cases.

In the last 24 hours, 80,123 samples were tested in the State, taking the total number of samples tested to 59.68 lakh.

Two more private laboratories — Bioline Lab in Coimbatore and Muthu Meenakshi Hospitals in Pudukottai — were approved for COVID-19 testing. As of date, there are a total of 170 testing facilities in the State — 65 in the government sector and 105 private facilities.