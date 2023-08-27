NTK will have more office bearers post party reorganisation

August 27, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Naam Tamilar Katchi’s co-ordinator Seeman has been touring the State and chairing meetings with his party’s local district office bearers to reorganise the party’s local organisation in preparation for the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The plan, seniors in the party say, is to double the 117 districts (two assembly constituencies for each district) carved up by the party and appoint as many office bearers at the lower levels as possible to enable decentralisation, increase participation, and improve accountability. The decision was taken after seeing the success of the BJP in appointing newcomers to lower-level party posts.

Having completed the appointments and restructuring of the party’s organisational structure, Mr. Seeman is in Tiruchi to meet his supporters.

Speaking about Mr. Seeman’s plan, a party spokesperson said the NTK will likely have 234 districts, and each district will likely have three office bearers, each in charge of not more than 100 booths to ensure granular attention.

“We had two assembly constituencies for one district. Each district will have a president, secretary, and treasurer. And each assembly segment will have eight office bearers: a president, two deputy presidents, a secretary, two deputy secretaries, and a treasurer. Now, after the rejig, each assembly constituency will have three office bearers: president, secretary, and treasurer, and lower levels will have eight office bearers as it was originally,” said a party leader. “BJP has found some success in the southern districts in attracting people to the party....who come to the party to get a post,” he alleged.

Party sources said Mr. Seeman will complete his visit to central districts and then travel to northern and western districts to oversee party reorganisation. The entire exercise is likely to be completed by the end of September.