HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NTK will have more office bearers post party reorganisation

August 27, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Naam Tamilar Katchi’s co-ordinator Seeman has been touring the State and chairing meetings with his party’s local district office bearers to reorganise the party’s local organisation in preparation for the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The plan, seniors in the party say, is to double the 117 districts (two assembly constituencies for each district) carved up by the party and appoint as many office bearers at the lower levels as possible to enable decentralisation, increase participation, and improve accountability. The decision was taken after seeing the success of the BJP in appointing newcomers to lower-level party posts.

Having completed the appointments and restructuring of the party’s organisational structure, Mr. Seeman is in Tiruchi to meet his supporters.

Speaking about Mr. Seeman’s plan, a party spokesperson said the NTK will likely have 234 districts, and each district will likely have three office bearers, each in charge of not more than 100 booths to ensure granular attention.

“We had two assembly constituencies for one district. Each district will have a president, secretary, and treasurer. And each assembly segment will have eight office bearers: a president, two deputy presidents, a secretary, two deputy secretaries, and a treasurer. Now, after the rejig, each assembly constituency will have three office bearers: president, secretary, and treasurer, and lower levels will have eight office bearers as it was originally,” said a party leader. “BJP has found some success in the southern districts in attracting people to the party....who come to the party to get a post,” he alleged.

Party sources said Mr. Seeman will complete his visit to central districts and then travel to northern and western districts to oversee party reorganisation. The entire exercise is likely to be completed by the end of September.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.