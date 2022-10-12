NTK to organise protests to flag issues across five landscapes in T.N.

Party has decided to reduce the number of public meetings in favour of protests to reach the people directly, says NTK treasurer R. Ravanan

Party has decided to reduce the number of public meetings in favour of protests to reach the people directly, says NTK treasurer R. Ravanan

Naam Tamilar Katchi has decided to reduce the number of public meetings, which has so far been the party’s go to public outreach strategy, in favour of protests through which they hope to flag issues and problems specific to each landscape found within Tamil Nadu.

Party sources said that NTK chief co-ordinator Seeman would travel and cover each of the landscape found in Tamil Nadu — Kurinji, Mullai, Neidhal, Marudham and Pallai — to address issues specific to the region.

Speaking to The Hindu, Naam Tamilar Katchi treasurer R. Ravanan said that the party has decided to reduce the number of public meetings in favour of protests to reach the people directly. “We want to raise long-pending issues of the people to the government. Our leader will travel to every type of landscape in our State, which has various issues…so we want to focus on it,” said Mr. Ravanan.

He further added, “Protests have more energy than public meetings. And, our party can also raise issues and criticise the ruling or the Opposition party directly because in most cases they will be the reason for the problems suffered in that specific region.”

Party sources said that one of the main reasons for the change in approach was to improve the presence of the party at the grassroots-level and maintain a continued presence. The party has grown in terms of electoral performances since its debut in 2016 Assembly elections, but the party has struggled to maintain a presence at the grassroots-level when compared to the traditional Dravidian parties — DMK and AIADMK — and other cadre-based parties like PMK and VCK.

Mr. Ravanan also said that these protests, likely to be led by Seeman, would be accompanied by party activities, such as hoisting of the party flag and creating a presence on the ground. He added that decisions regarding the tour across the State would be formally taken after the general council meeting in January. “Our leader Seeman is likely to start the tour across the State after Pongal next year,” he said.

A party source said that issues faced by the people in the ‘Neidhal’ (coastal regions) regions are likely to be the focus as soon as the tour begins.

“Right from Ennore and Cuddalore to Kanniyakumari, there are major issues faced by the people. The new Draft Marine Fisheries bill will affect traditional fisherfolk and the fishermen continue to face threats from Sri Lankan navy. We will raise these issues along with the environmental problems. After that, we will focus on Marudham landscape — and flag issues faced by farmers and so on,” said the party source.