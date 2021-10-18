NTK seeks to highlight sidelined Tamil icons

Party focuses on Kannadasan, Sankaralinganar, Veerappan, Ilaveni

In a bid to shed light on Tamil icons supposedly ignored by Dravidian parties, Naam Tamilar Katchi has been organising panel discussions and commemorating personalities such as Kannadasan, Sankaralinganar, ‘Sandalwood smuggler’ Veerappan and Sangam poet Ilaveni.

On October 18, NTK chief coordinator Seeman said a ‘mani mandapam’ should be built in Madurai to commemorate the life and contribution of Sangam era female poet Ilaveni.

“When foreigners are recognised for their contributions to Tamil, it is unfortunate that a poet belonging to tribal lineage has been ignored. Dravidian leaders have has been systematically trying to cover up and ignore such icons and their contributions to Tamil,” said Mr. Seeman.

Packiarajan Se, spokesperson, NTK, said that these efforts taken by the party were to highlight the contributions of Tamil icons who fell outside the Dravidian political boundaries.

“We often find that the Tamil icons who do not agree with Dravidian movement or with its leaders are sidelined,” he said.