NTK moves HC seeking permission for yatra

MADURAI

19 November 2020 20:10 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday sought a response from the State government on a petition filed by Naam Tamilar Katchi seeking permission to conduct ‘Lord Muruga yatra’ in Palani in Dindigul district on Saturday (November 21).

Justice J. Nisha Banu directed Dindigul police to file their response on the petition filed by A. Kaja, Palani Division secretary of the party, seeking permission to conduct the yatra from Bypass Road Extension to the Palani temple.

He said a representation was made to Palani police in this regard on November 5. However, permission was denied in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The petitioner said the party cadre would strictly adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines that mandated wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing. The case was adjourned till Friday.