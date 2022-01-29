NTK forms 15 panels for polls

They will oversee the filing of nominations and the campaign

Naam Tamilar Katchi co-ordinator Seeman on Friday announced the formation of 15 committees to oversee the filing of nominations, the campaign and other activities for the urban local bodies elections.

Party sources said Mr. Seeman believed the elections could be an opportunity to widen the party’s base in the urban areas where it had not performed so impressively as it had in rural areas and small towns.

Working under the supervision of general secretary Na. Chandrasekaran, the committees will look into the selection of candidates. Each committee is in charge of at least one district, with some committees looking after at least three districts.