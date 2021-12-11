NTK considering fielding bureaucrats if State Government holds direct Mayor election

In a bid to spur the party forward, sources in the party said there were conversations to field bureaucrats or ‘even members of the judiciary’ in the upcoming urban local body elections.

The Naam Tamilar Katchi has reportedly decided to reach out to those with experience in administration and governance and convince them to contest for the post of Mayor in the upcoming urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu.

Sources in the party said the party could field such experienced candidates for Mayoral elections only if it is a ‘direct election’.

After exceeding expectations in the State Assembly elections by polling 6.8% of the total votes, the party has had a bit of a slump with below par performances in rural local body elections despite the its popularity amongst the rural youth.

In a bid to spur the party forward, sources in the party said there were conversations to field bureaucrats or ‘even members of the judiciary’ in the upcoming urban local body elections.

“We are speaking with many people — we have actually planned to organise an event with officials who are ready to contest as a candidate, and those who are well versed with governance. Many are interested,” said one of the party leaders.

The party is likely to stick to its stance of contesting alone yet again. “We are going to contest alone. There have been no proposals that have come our way and we have also not sought them,” a party leader said.

YouTuber’s arrest

NTK Chief Coordinator Seeman has reportedly opposed the arrest of YouTuber Maridhas in an interview to a private Tamil channel, stating that though he does not agree with his opinions, the arrest is an assault on freedom of speech and expression.