NTK candidate among six arrested for possession of ganja

Over eight kg ganja seized

Pudukottai Town police on Wednesday arrested six alleged ganja sellers, including a candidate of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), contesting from Ward 23 of Pudukottai municipality and confiscated little over 8.5 kg of ganja.

Four cell phones and a couple of two-wheelers were also seized. Police identified the arrested NTK candidate as S. Abdul Majeed, 33, of Periyar Nagar in Pudukottai Town. Sources said the police personnel conducted checks in a lodge in Pudukottai town recently and found a youth filling ganja in a cigarette and smoking. When they questioned him, he purportedly told them that he had bought it from Abdul Majeed.

Following this, the police enquired with Abdul Majeed and S. Murali, who was also from Periyar Nagar in Pudukottai town. Forty ganja packets weighing 182 grams were seized from them. Based on the information provided by Abdul Majeed, they arrested four more persons, all hailing from Dindigul district, and seized over eight kg of ganja from them. A case was registered against them.