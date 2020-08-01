Tamil Nadu

NSUI petitions Health Secy.against ABVP president

The National Students Union Of India (NSUI) has complained to Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan seeking action against Subbiah Shanmugam, an oncologist working in a government hospital and also the ABVP national president, for allegedly harassing an elderly woman.

In the complaint, NSUI State president N. Aswathaman said Dr. Subbiah was working in the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital and was taking part in political activities as national president of the ABVP, which was a violation of service rules.

