N.Silambarasan posted as Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi 

April 05, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - CHENNA

I N. Silambarasan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Coimbatore City, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli District, replacing L. Balaji Saravanan, Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi District, who was holding Full Additional Charge of the post.

K. Shanmugam, Superintendent of Police, Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Southern Range, Chennai, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, replacing Silambarasan.

D. Kumar, Commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police V Battalion, Avadi, Chennai, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police/ Chief Security Officer, Chennai Metro Rail Limited, Chennai, in the existing vacancy, according to a government order.