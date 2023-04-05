ADVERTISEMENT

N.Silambarasan posted as Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi 

April 05, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - CHENNA

The Hindu Bureau

I N. Silambarasan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Coimbatore City, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli District, replacing L. Balaji Saravanan, Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi District, who was holding Full Additional Charge of the post.

K. Shanmugam, Superintendent of Police, Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Southern Range, Chennai, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, replacing Silambarasan.

D. Kumar, Commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police V Battalion, Avadi, Chennai, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police/ Chief Security Officer, Chennai Metro Rail Limited, Chennai, in the existing vacancy, according to a government order.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US