NSDL launches awareness programme for college students

The five-hour module to demystify jargons and clarify concepts of investing

The National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) has launched an online investment awareness programme for college students with the aim to demystify jargons and clarify concepts of investing.

A Union government’s initiative, it will serve as a beginners’ guide and will be offered in eight languages. Among the colleges that have tied up across 75 cities are Loyola College, Chennai; Varuvan Vadivelan Institute of Technology, Dharmapuri; Bon Secours College for Women, Thanjavur; and PSR Engineering College in Sivakasi / Virudhunagar.

Known as “Market ka Eklavya – Express”, the five-hour programme is an initiative to commemorate India’s 75 years of Independence. NSDL’s managing director and CEO Padmaja Chunduru said: “In this A mrit kaal, our digital education initiative focuses on building a path towards financial freedom for our youth, symbolising the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”