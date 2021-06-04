NRIs, NGOs partner with Rotary to provide oxygen concentrators in TN

CHENNAI

04 June 2021 15:53 IST

Around 1,600 oxygen concentrators, 1,600 cylinders and 25 BPAPS have been provided to various hospitals in Tamil Nadu till June 4, G. Olivannan, who is the chairman for the project in TN, said

A group of NRIs and NGOs have partnered with the Rotary India Covid Task Force to implement COVID-19 relief projects in India in association with respective State governments.

Tamil Nadu will be getting thousands of oxygen concentrators and cylinders and a few oxygen plants.

Advertising

Advertising

The project is being implemented in the country by ACT Grants, SWASTH, Sattva Consulting, United Way Bengaluru and Zomato Feeding India, along with the Rotary Clubs. Incoming Rotary International president Shekhar Metha is heading the project from the Rotary side and Rotary Club of Madras North, one of the oldest clubs in Chennai has facilitated this partnership.

Rotary past district governor G. Olivannan, who is the chairman for the project in Tamil Nadu, said the project has first been commissioned in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. “Around 1,600 oxygen concentrators and 1,600 cylinders and 25 BPAPS have been provided to various hospitals in Tamil Nadu till June 4,” he said.

Mr. Olivannan will be supported by Rotary International director A. S. Venkatesh and past district governor Abirami Ramanathan. President V. Venkataraman and past presidents of Rotary Club of Madras North, Suresh Krishnan and Srinivasan are the strategic committee members.

There are eight Rotary districts in Tamil Nadu. All the Rotary Clubs in the districts have geared up to successfully complete this mega project. After polio eradication and literacy programmes, Rotary has embarked upon this huge project in India, he said.