NREGA beneficiaries to be employed for raising seedlings in nursery

Beneficiaries of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) will hereafter be utilised for raising of seedlings at nurseries and plantations and for maintenance of seedlings, the activities that come under the Green Tamil Nadu Mission.

Announcing the convergence of the Green Tamil Nadu Mission with the MGNREGS, an order of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, issued last week, stated that the measure would facilitate the development of healthy seedlings under the supervision of competent Forest Department officials. These seedlings would be supplied to rural local bodies to take part in the Mission.

The Forest Department has been tasked with the identification of sites for nurseries and plantations and preparation of infrastructure for nurseries, while the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj will allocate the beneficiaries based on demand.

In 2021, the government launched the Green Mission to increase the State’s forest and tree cover to 33% from 23.98% in 10 years. There are nearly 90 lakh “active workers [beneficiaries]” under the MGNREGS.

While prescribing the radius of the location of sites (5 km from the homes of beneficiaries), the order said that in the event of non-availability of land belonging to the Forest Department and rural local bodies, “nursery may be taken up on private land in rare cases”. The wage rate (₹319 per day per person), as applicable to other works being carried out under the MGNREGS, would be extended to this component too. Last year, the average wage rate was about ₹255 against the stipulated ₹294.