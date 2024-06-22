NRCD approves ₹934.3 crore for first phase of ‘Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery’ project

The National River Conservation Directorate (NRCD), a wing of the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, has approved ₹934.3 crore for the first phase of the ‘Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery’, a project proposed by the Tamil Nadu government for the conservation and rejuvenation of Cauvery river.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was stated by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan in the Assembly on Friday, while initiating the debate on the demand for grants for his department.

The Union and State governments would share the project cost as ₹560.58 crore and ₹373.72 crore respectively on a 60:40 basis. The components of the project include sewage management at ₹577. 151 crore, riverfront development activities at ₹176.98 crore, river surface cleaning at ₹27 crore, solid waste management at ₹30.89 crore and people participation and awareness creation at ₹6 crore. Among the other items would be rehabilitation and resettlement for the high-risk area, flood-prone zone and intervention required area along with real-time monitoring system to ensure water quality (₹27.58 crore), a museum at Grand Anicut (Kallanai) at ₹36.7 crore and biodiversity at ₹52 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first phase, the project would cover the river from downstream of the Mettur dam up to Tiruchi and in the second, the remaining part of the river from Tiruchi to Poompuhar, the river’s confluence point with the sea.

The State’s component of the project cost - ₹ 373.72 crore apart from ₹377.979 for maintenance and rehabilitation works - is under consideration of the State government, the Minister observed.

In 2019, the AIADMK government submitted a preliminary project report to the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, seeking approval and funds for the ‘Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery’ scheme at a cost of ₹11,250 crore.

Mr. Duraimurugan also said new checkdams and water regulators would be constructed across rivers and water channels in various districts to improve ground water recharge and prevent floods. He added the department would undertake maintenance and repair works in the existing structures.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.