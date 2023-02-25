HamberMenu
NPTEL ties up with Ansys to offer new courses in emerging technologies

February 25, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has partnered with Ansys, an engineering simulation software to offer new courses in emerging technologies.

Courses such as electrification, 5G, autonomous vehicles, drones and healthcare will be offered through the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), a joint initiative of the IITs, and the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. NPTEL is currently working with over 5,000 colleges across the country in disciplines such as engineering, arts, commerce, science and management.

Ansys’ speakers will also participate in NPTEL’s tech talk lecture series and offer hands-on workshop on fundamental engineering simulations.

Ansys’ CSR funding will be used to waive certification fee for students from underprivileged backgrounds. The waiver is expected to halve the cost of certification for qualified students. IIT Madras’ NPTEL coordinator Ramakrishna Pasumarthy said the certification examinations are much sought after as it was a sure way to improve employability.

Rafiq Somani, area vice president of India and South Asia Pacific, Ansys, said with breakthrough such as autonomous vehicles, 5G, cloud computing, the industrial internet of things, and electrification, poised to transform the world simulation as it was the best way to support and gain a strong understanding of the trends.

“The selectively tailored courses, certification fee waiver and dedicated workshops will equip more students with advanced engineering simulation knowledge and help them become industry-ready to support the Skill India Mission,” he said.

Over 2.1 crore learners have joined NPTEL while more than 1.4 lakh students have received fee waiver support, according to the institute officials.

