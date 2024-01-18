NPTEL opens admission for January-April semester, 30 new courses on offer

January 18, 2024 10:41 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) has added 30 more courses this year.

Candidates may enrol for free on the Swayam and NPTEL portal for over 720 courses across engineering, science, humanities and management disciplines. Until last year, NPTEL offered 690 courses. Enrolment was opened for the January-April 2024 semester, and the last date is February 1.

This semester courses in subjects such as research methodology for planning and architectural studies, computational genomics, structural vibration, applied statistical thermodynamics, games and information, and experimental robotics have been added.

NPTEL is an initiative of the Indian Institutes of Technology and the Indian Institute of Science, and aims to provide advanced learning opportunities to over 30 lakh learners this semester. To date, over 2.5 crore learners have enrolled for the courses. More details are available at http://nptel.ac.in/ or http://swayam.gov.in/

Learners who wish to take the optional certification exam must pay ₹1,000. Andrew Thangaraj, NPTEL coordinator, IIT Madras, said the pioneering initiative under the Union Ministry of Education enabled affordable, certified online education.

NPTEL was launched 20 years ago and for a decade it has been offering certification. Over 6.5 lakh leaners have appeared for the centre-based proctored exams. The programme offers select courses in partnership with Ansys, to enable learners to earn industry-recognised badges on completing Ansys innovation courses mapped to NPTEL’s curriculum.

Over 66,000 faculty from various educational institutions across the country enrolled for various courses in 2023 as part of their faculty development programme. NPTEL also facilitated 321 internships and placements for toppers at IITs and other institutions last year, according to a release.

More than 1.52 lakh learners from economically disadvantaged backgrounds benefitted from NPTEL’s fee waiver support through CSR partners.