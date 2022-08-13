NPTEL, IIT-Madras launch free portal to prepare for GATE

Bengaluru-based Amadeus Labs’ corporate social responsibility arm has funded the portal

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 13, 2022 00:18 IST

The National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) and the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras have launched a free portal to help students prepare for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE).

The portal— https://gate.nptel.ac.in— will be accessible to all students. GATE scores are used for admissions to postgraduate courses and Ph.D programmes in the IITs, IISc and other reputed institutions, and for recruitment by several public sector undertakings (PSU). Bengaluru-based Amadeus Labs’ corporate social responsibility arm has funded the portal. IIT-Madras director V. Kamakoti, who participated in the launch, on Friday said: “NPTEL is leveraging its content to guide and help candidates prepare and create a level playing field by providing equal opportunities for people to attempt GATE.”

Ramkrishna Pasumarthy, NPTEL coordinator at the institute, said the portal was the result of queries from learners for assistance in preparing for GATE. “We then came up with this idea of creating a comprehensive one-stop platform, covering everything from concepts to tricks for cracking GATE. We recently launched live mentoring sessions as well, enabling active learning for GATE aspirants,” he said.

Around 10 lakh students are expected to take the test next year. Mani Ganeshan, APAC engineering head at Amadeus Labs said the company’s mission was to accelerate positive social impact and create equal opportunities to all students from under-served and diverse backgrounds.

