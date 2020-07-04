Now, wireless blares frequently to remind police on physical distancing

The wireless communication of Virudhunagar police frequently blares just to remind its constabulary force on the need to maintain physical distancing as more number of police personnel are getting infected with COVID-19.

“We have been frequently reminding, through wireless communication, them to keep a minimum distance from the people and to use mask and face shield. But, it has been a difficult task to make them scrupulously follow the instructions,” said Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police, P. Perumal.

Despite a series of precautionary measures taken by Virudhunagar district police, the number of police personnel getting infected by virus was on the rise.

On Friday alone, seven police personnel from different police stations, especially on the western region, were infected.

“A total of 17 police personnel have so fare been infected in Virudhunagar district and three of them have been discharged,” the SP said.

The administration had made a special ward exclusively for the police personnel of the district at Sattur Government Gospital.

Mr. Perumal said that though the police force had been distributed masks, face shields and sanitisers, the only problem with the men was lack of proper physical distancing.

Many of them were not using the face shields.

Masks, face shields compulsory

Mr. Perumal said that the administration had got 100 ml sanitiser bottles and each of the 3,000 police personnel were given one bottle each.

“We will supply them one bottle every day. They are supposed to carry it all the time and use it as frequently as possible,” he said.

Hand washing facility with adequate number of soaps was also made available at the police stations, he said.

All the police personnel in vehicle checking duty had been asked to compulsorily wear face shield and maintain minimum distance from the members of public while interacting with them.

Though 10 reusable masks were already provided, another two new masks were distributed yesterday.

Every sub-division had been provided with a disinfectant sprayer for sanitising the police stations.

Similarly, thermal scanners and pulse oximeters had been provided.

The administration had also made kabsura kudineer available, he said.

“We have already distributed all the medical kits, including zinc and vitamin tablets and second round of distribution of arsenic album tablets will be done tomorrow,” he added.

“It seems creating awareness on the need for physical distancing among the police alone will work,” he added.