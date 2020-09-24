Now, Tirunelveli’s daily case count moves past 100-mark

Madurai reports 69 new cases and 81 discharges

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Tirunelveli rose to 12,196 with the addition of 115 cases on Thursday. The number of active cases stands at 947 after 92 patients were discharged from hospitals. The district recorded one more fatality to have a death toll of 196.

Sixty-nine new cases were recorded in Madurai, which marked a tally of 16,175. After 81 people were discharged, the district has 754 active cases. One death was recorded at a private hospital, taking the district’s toll to 381.

After reporting 65 new cases, Theni registered a tally of 14,473. Seventy-three people were discharged from hospitals.

Kanniyakumari recorded 61 fresh cases, which took its case count to 12,138, with 819 active cases. Four people were discharged. After losing one more patient to COVID-19, the district has marked a death toll of 217.

Tenkasi’s tally moved up to 7,016 with the addition of 55 cases. After 71 people were discharged, the district has 541 active cases. The district’s toll increased to 131 with the death of one more patient.

Sivaganga’s tally went up to 4,964 with 42 fresh cases. There were 41 discharges.

Thoothukudi reported 38 cases, which raised its tally to 13,110, with 819 active cases. Sixty people were discharged. The district’s toll remains at 120.

Dindigul recorded 32 new cases, which pushed its case count up to 8,577. Hospitals marked discharge of 54 people.

Virudhunagar too registered 32 fresh cases to have a tally of 14,176. After the discharge of 51 people, the district has 322 active cases. The overall toll in the district rose to 209 with the death of a 80-year-old man at Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, on Wednesday.

Ramanathapuram had 16 fresh cases, which raised its tally to 5,427. Twenty-seven people were discharged.