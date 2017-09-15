Now, service providers just a call away

Getting a plumber or an electrician for household jobs has always been a difficult task. But now, access to such service providers and even more is just a phone call away for residents of Vellore Corporation.

On Friday, the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women opened a City Livelihood Centre (CLC) to provide a network of service providers. A component of National Urban Livelihood Mission, the centre hosts a number of services to cater to the doorsteps of residents at affordable costs. Residents of Vellore Corporation can contact over phone – 0416 – 2212551 – to get access to nearly 36 trades, according to A. R. Sivaraman, Project Director of Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission, Vellore.

“Such a centre is being established for the first time in Vellore among cities across the State. As of now, the centre will provide services covering 36 trades. So far, 79 persons have registered with us. For instance, if a person residing in the Vellore Corporation area needs a nurse, he/she can call the centre. We will look at the list of nurses registered with us, and depute one person to the address depending on their availability,” he said.

.

The person, who is deputed to the household, will carry a bill book and charge for the service, including for materials, if any have been purchased, he said, adding, “They will return to the centre with the cash. While 10% will be paid for the centre, they will take the remaining 90% of the amount,” he said.

Currently, the centre that is manned by one staff on the premises of District Supply and Marketing Society, Anna Salai, has the network of the following service providers – plumber, electrician, driver, mason, carpenter, cook, painter, orchestra, air conditioner mechanic, beautician, tutor, two wheeler and four wheeler mechanic, tailor, lab technician, photographer, music teacher, typist water sump cleaner, courier service, caretakers for patients, gardener, child caretaker, dance teacher and digital banner maker.

Mr. Sivaraman said that they will expand the centre by adding more services and staff in the future. “This is a big concept and we will expand as it progresses,” he said. Collector S.A. Raman inaugurated the centre.