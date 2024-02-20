Now retired DGPs too can hire domestic workers at State’s expense

February 20, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government had permitted retired Directors-General of Police (DGPs) to engage a domestic worker with a remuneration of ₹10,000 per month. With 70 retired DGPs in the State, this would incur an annual expenditure of ₹84 lakh to the exchequer.

In June 2020, the State government had issued an order allowing retired Chief Secretaries/Additional Chief Secretaries to hire a domestic servant or Nominal Muster Roll (NMR) by paying a salary of ₹10,000 per month through the Public Works Department (PWD).

Goodwill gesture

The IPS Officers’ Association, Tamil Nadu Chapter, represented to the government requesting to extend the facility to all retired DGPs, Tamil Nadu Cadre, as a gesture of goodwill. They also requested that instead of the PWD, the NMR may be ordered to be engaged through the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation (TNPHC), Chennai, police sources said on Tuesday.

Acting on the representation, the Home Secretary issued an order on January 29, 2024, permitting retired DGPs to appoint one NMR through the TNPHC, similar to the arrangements made for the retired judges of the Madras High Court and retired Chief Secretaries/Additional Chief Secretaries.

The retired DGPs were told to submit a form containing details of the residential assistant engaged by them so that the monthly wages of ₹10,000 would be transferred online to their respective banks accounts, the sources said.

In the case of those appointed on re-employment in any government sector or in statutory commissions, the wages to the NMR would have to be claimed from the organisation with whom they are re-employed. All India Service officers in Tamil Nadu while in service are granted ₹16,000 per month to engage a residential office assistant, the sources added.

