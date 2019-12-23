Now rail passengers will be able to make bulk bookings

Based on feedback from passengers, Southern Railway has started allowing bulk or group booking from December 17.

According to a circular issued by the Office of the Chief Commercial Manager, Southern Railway, bulk booking of tickets would be permitted with certain guidelines and instructions to be followed by commercial staff.

A senior official said there was a restriction on group bookings for functions or sports activities, wherein not more than 50% of the berths in second or sleeper class and one-third of the berths in express trains, including Duronto and Garib Rath, were allowed.

However, Southern Railway, based on the recommendation from the Railway Board, withdrew the restriction on a trial basis for six months from June.

During this period, various divisions of the Railway Department received favourable feedback about group bookings.

To protect the interest of common passengers and to prevent misuse, the railways has issued certain regulations. Group bookings would be permitted only after 9 a.m., after the advance reservation period.

Bulk bookings should not be sought through travel agents. Purposes such as wedding, pilgrimage, sports and cultural event should be mentioned and the booking authority should ensure that berths are not cornered in the pretext of bulk bookings.

Suburban train passes

The railways has also introduced one, three and five-day passes to encourage tourists and commuters to make multiple trips in suburban trains. The passes, valid on four routes, were introduced from December 20.

A senior official said the passes would be valid on routes from Chennai Beach to Tiruvallur, Ponneri, Velachery and Chengalpet. They have been priced at ₹70 for one day, ₹115 for three days and ₹140 for five days for second-class travel.

For first-class travel, one-day pass costs ₹295, three-day pass ₹480 and the five-day pass ₹575.