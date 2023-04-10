HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Now, prisoners in T.N. can make video calls to family, friends

April 10, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced that it would introduce a video call facility to enable prisoners to connect with their family members, friends and advocates. It would also increase the frequency and duration of audio calls.

Law Minister S. Regupathy said that the frequency and duration (audio) permitted for the prisoners in the telephone booth facility would be increased to once in three days, 10 times in a month and 12 minutes per call.

He also announced that the government would modify the diet pattern for prisoners with an additional expenditure of ₹26 crore.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.