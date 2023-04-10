Now, prisoners in T.N. can make video calls to family, friends

April 10, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced that it would introduce a video call facility to enable prisoners to connect with their family members, friends and advocates. It would also increase the frequency and duration of audio calls.

Law Minister S. Regupathy said that the frequency and duration (audio) permitted for the prisoners in the telephone booth facility would be increased to once in three days, 10 times in a month and 12 minutes per call.

He also announced that the government would modify the diet pattern for prisoners with an additional expenditure of ₹26 crore.