Now, pregnant women in Theni have ambulance on call

After media reports on how two pregnant women in Bodinayakkanur failed to get transportation to reach home from hospital as autorickshaws were impounded by the police, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam called them on the phone and apologised to them.

He also tweeted that it was unfortunate that such a thing had happened to the women, who were forced to walk home in the scorching sun.

Further, he announced that in all eight blocks, an ambulance would be stationed for the exclusive use of pregnant women, and said they could avail of it by calling the number 045-46261039. He added that the SP had shifted the Inspector of Police from the Bodinayakkanur police station to put an end to the issue.

The Deputy CM was inspecting the municipalities in Bodinayakkanur, Chinnamanur, Cumbum and Gudalur areas accompanied by District Collector M. Pallavi Baldev, Superintendent of Police, E. Sai Charan Tejaswi.

Mr. Panneerselvam said Theni had not reported even a single COVID-19 positive case in the last 11 days and attributed it to the commendable work of the district administration and the wholehearted support for it from the residents.

After the pandemic broke out, the district had reported 43 cases.

However, 34 patients have been discharged from the Theni Government Medical College Hospital.