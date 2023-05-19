HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Now, prasadam from major T.N. temples, to be delivered by post, at homes of devotees

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department has tied up with the Department of Posts to send the prasadams of 48 major T.N. temples to the homes of devotees; bookings can be made on the HR&CE Department’s website, or through the Thirukoil mobile app

May 19, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - CHENNAI  

The Hindu Bureau

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister P. K. Sekarbabu, on Thursday, launched a scheme to send prasadams of 48 major temples in the State, to the homes of devotees. 

The department has tied up with the Department of Posts for this, he said. Devotees can book prasadams on the department’s website or through the newly-launched, Thirukoil mobile app. “Devotees have to pay for the puja to be performed, and the postal charge for the same. In three months, this facility will be available worldwide,” Mr. Sekarbabu said.

Through the Thirukoil app, devotees can get details of the 50 major temples in the State, including their history, legends, pujas, timings of darshan, important festivals, 360-degree views of the temples, book wheelchairs and also view festival videos live and make donations for various temple work projects and annadhanam. Work is on to upload the details of 88 more temples on to the app.

HR&CE Department Secretary K. Manivasan, Officer on Special Duty J. Kumaragurubaran, Commissioner K. Muralidharan and Director, Postal Services, Tamil Nadu Circle K. Arumugam participated.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / customs and tradition / religion and belief

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.