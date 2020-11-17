Now, police in Kallakurichi district to get weekly off days

The introduction of the new system is aimed at boosting morale and improving productivity among police personnel, officers said

Here is some good news for police personnel in Kallakurichi district. The district police have introduced a weekly off system to ensure a healthy work-life balance, in addition to boosting their morale and improving productivity.

Though a system of a day off was already in force, personnel attached to various wings invariably ended up working on all days, owing to a shortage of manpower. They were paid an Extra Time Remuneration (ETR) of ₹250 per day for this.

The new weekly off system has been introduced on directions from the Director General of Police J.K. Tripathy, according to police sources.

“We have kick-started the weekly off system from today. A day off would be given in a week to all police constables, head constables and Special Sub-Inspectors,” Superintendent of Police Ziaul Haque told The Hindu. The system would be implemented in 19 Law and Order police stations, three All Women Police Stations (AWPS) and three stations each of the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) and Traffic Wing, he said.

The weekly-off system will be implemented in all categories. Station House Officers of every station will sit and discuss with the personnel their preferred day for availing the weekly off during the daily roll call at 9.00 a.m. The police personnel will be allowed to take their day off to plan their personal work accordingly. The system will be implemented on a rotational basis unless there is a major law and order situation or a grave emergency within the jurisdictional limits of the stations concerned.

The weekly off system would benefit around 650 police personnel ranging from the rank of constables to SSIs in the district, Mr. Haque added.

Police sources said that a majority of the policemen worked for more than 10 hours a day. Long working hours coupled with stress resulted in a negative impact on effective policing. As a result, police personnel were not able to spend time with their families. The rationalisation of work hour norms would ensure that they maintain a healthy work-life balance and enable them to function more efficiently, a police officer said.