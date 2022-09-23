Now, patta transfers can be applied from home

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurates the exclusive portal for applying for patta transfers | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Citizens, who need to transfer their pattas need not visit the Common Service Centres anymore. They can now log on to a portal designed exclusively for applying for patta transfers, which was launched by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday.

Once citizens log on to the portal https://tamilnilam.tn.gov.in/citizen/, they need to register as a user through the One Time Password (OTP) sent to their mobile numbers. The users can also update their basic details.

Once the procedure is completed, the user is presented with two options -- whether their request for patta transfer involves sub division. Accordingly, their applications are accepted.

The CM also launched a new feature in the Anytime/Anywhere e-Services portal of the Directorate of Survey and Settlement through which users can download the Town Survey Land Register (TSLR) sketches for urban areas.

However, when checked, the database in the portal https://eservices.tn.gov.in/eservicesnew/home.html was not complete. A rider in the portal read: "Pending TSLR sketch will be brought in this portal shortly."

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and senior officials were present during the launch event.