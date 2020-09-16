Now, marriages can be registered at Registrar’s office where bride or groom reside too

Chennai

16 September 2020 16:31 IST

A Bill amending the Tamil Nadu Registration of Marriages Act, 2009, was passed on Wednesday

A Bill amending the Tamil Nadu Registration of Marriages Act, 2009, was passed in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. The amendment facilitates the registration of marriages at the office of the Registrar where the bridegroom or bride reside. Presently, a marriage can be registered only in the office of the Registrar of the area where the marriage is performed.

A Bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act, 1994, replacing an Ordinance extending the tenure of Special Officers in select village panchayats, panchayat unions and district panchayats in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupathur, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi, till December 31, 2020 was also tabled.

Advertising

Advertising

The Assembly also passed a Bill to repeal certain enactments, as they had become obsolete and redundant, as per the recommendations of the State Law commission.

Cooperative societies

The Minister for Cooperation, Sellur K Raju, tabled a Bill to empower the Registrar of Cooperative Societies to place any board of an erring cooperative society under suspension immediately, after the issue of notice of supersession. The Bill would also enable the Registrar to appoint an interim administrator to manage the affairs of the society, till an order is passed thereon within a period of two months from the date of issue of the notice.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami moved a Bill to give effect to a decision to provide rent-free hostel facilities for former members of the Legislative Assembly ad Legislative Council (since abolished), for attending Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations in Chennai.

Law Minister C. Ve. Shanmugam tabled a Bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Advocates’ Clerks Welfare Fund Act, 1999 (Tamil Nadu Act 25 of 1999) to revise various fees payable under the Act and the value of the Welfare Fund stamp. A Bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Court-fees and Suits Valuation Act, 1995 was also tabled.