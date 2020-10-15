Now, local bodies can clear building plans for up to 10,000 sq ft built-up area

CHENNAI

15 October 2020 01:04 IST

Order applies to residential buildings; existing delegation of powers to local bodies for commercial buildings will continue

In a significant development, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday expanded the powers already delegated to local bodies (except Chennai), allowing them to grant planning permission for residential buildings with built-up area of up to 10,000 sq ft. Earlier, the limit was 7,000 sq ft.

The local bodies, barring Chennai, can clear building plans for up to eight dwelling units, not exceeding 12 m in height, up to stilt + 3 floors or ground + 2 floors.

However, the existing delegation of powers to local bodies in case of commercial buildings will continue, according to a G.O. issued on October 13 and made available to The Hindu.

The G.O. asked the Director of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) and the Member Secretary, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, to implement the new rule. The Housing Department’s decision follows the proposal of the DTCP to grant more powers to local bodies. The DTCP had stated that the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI), Tamil Nadu, had, in a representation, sought more powers for local bodies “to simplify the process of granting planning permission for small buildings”. The DTCP said the existing process for commercial buildings could be continued.

On February 4, 2019, the State government framed the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019, which has been implemented since.

As per the rules, local bodies (except Chennai) can grant building permission for residential buildings if their total built-up area is up to 7,000 sq ft, with up to eight dwelling units not exceeding 12 m in height and up to stilt + 3 floors or ground + 2 floors. Building plans for commercial use can be approved for a built-up area of up to 300 sq m, not exceeding 12 m in height for other local bodies within the Chennai Metropolitan Area, and for 2,000 sq ft and up to stilt + 2 floors or ground + 1 floor for others.