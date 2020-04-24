Now, free food with egg at Amma Unavagam in Dindigul

Forests Minister Dindigul C. Srinivasan on Thursday said all five Amma Unavagams in the district would serve free meal with egg till May 3.

Speaking to reporters, he said though the State government had taken a series of measures to contain COVID-19, people had to cooperate with officials.

Only when the public stayed indoors, the spread could be contained. All assistance to needy people was being provided by front line workers, who were taking risk in discharging their duties.

He said all forest checkposts in the State were manned round the clock to prevent entry of persons from other States. There need not be any apprehension about possible sneaking into Tamil Nadu.

At least 50 persons, most of them from the ruling AIADMK party, surrounded the Amma Unavagam at Pookadai area here.

Violation of norm

The packed hall sent shivers down the spine of health officials and police officers. Despite repeated announcements, the party functionaries stayed at the Unavagam for over 45 minutes. “This was in total violation of social distancing norms,” a health officer at the venue said.

A total of 55 persons, including 11 on Thursday, had been discharged from Karur Government Medical College Hospital.

The district admitted 77 positive persons till April 23 at the hospital.

In a press release, Collector M Vijayalakshmi said except for the death of a 95-year-old man on April 14, all others were responding to treatment and their condition was stable.