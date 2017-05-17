Tamil Nadu

Now, board exams for Class XI in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to conduct board examination for Class XI  students from coming academic year, State's School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan informed the media on Wednesday.

A Government Order will be issued in a day or two, a School Education Department official told The Hindu.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 16, 2020 4:42:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/now-board-exams-for-class-xi-in-tamil-nadu/article18472789.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY