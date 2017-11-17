Now bills for eating out may come down

Having lunch at a restaurant in the city ?

The bill might not be as high as it was about two weeks ago as the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate has been reduced to 5 % from 18 % and 12 %.

Most hotels in the State follow the practice of base price plus taxes. Before GST was introduced, customers paid 2 % VAT and 6 % Service Tax in an air-conditioned restaurant and there was no concept of Input Tax Credit.

When GST was introduced, it was 18 % for AC restaurants, 5 % on sweets and 12 % on savouries and hotels could take input tax credit. Now, it is 5 %. This will certainly improve business, says one of the leading restaurant owners in the city.

Customers are also cautious about spending and when the GST was introduced, hotels had seen a sharp fall in business.

The hotels mainly purchase agricultural produce and there is no tax on these. However, the GST on rental is 18 % and input tax credit is not available, hotels might not be affected much by this, he said.

In the case of restaurants in branded hotels, most of them have moved away from net price system. The menu card rate is excluding taxes. Except for a few hotels that have rooms priced above ₹7,500, which come under the 18 % category, other hotels have 5 % tax now for the restaurant. This is expected to have a positive impact, say the general managers at a couple of hotels.

Consumers used to ask for the net price, especially when they used the banquet halls. Now, they prefer to have the taxes mentioned in the bill. Hence, many restaurants have moved away from the net price, say executives in hotels here. The Tamil Nadu Bar, Hotel and Club Owners’ Association has appealed to the Government to reduce the rate for luxury hotels too and introduce input tax credit system for all restaurants.