NOTTO honours K.M. Cherian

The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) honoured cardiac care surgeon K.M. Cherian at the 12th Indian organ donation day observed on Sunday in New Delhi.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya presented the award to the Chairman and chief executive officer of Frontier Lifeline Hospital and Dr. K.M. Cherian Heart Foundation. Dr. Cherian was chosen for his work in cardiac care and organ transplantation.

Dr. Cherian has several firsts to his credit: he performed the country's first heart transplant; the first heart and lung transplant; paediatric and inter-State transplant. He performed the first re-transplant in Asia. The recipient had undergone a transplant eight years prior to the second transplant.

Dr. Cherian is the third surgeon in the world to perform two transplants in a night. In his acceptance speech, the surgeon said it was a team work.

“These procedures need team work with perfect harmony and symbiosis,” he added.