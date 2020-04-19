Notification extending lockdown issued

The territorial administration on Sunday issued a notification extending the lockdown till May 3 while giving relaxation to medical, fisheries, agricultural and industrial sectors. Public transport will remain suspended.

Educational institutions, cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, bars, theatres, assembly halls and similar places will also remain closed till May 3, said an order issued by District Collector T. Arun.

Hotels, homestays and lodges which are accommodating tourists and persons stranded due to lockdown, medical emergency staff, sea and air crew are allowed to operate, the order said.

All social gatherings in public, private places and religious activities will also remain suspended.

In case of funerals, congregation of more than 20 persons will not be permitted.

Works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) will be allowed from Monday if social distancing is implemented.

He said industries would also be allowed to start operations subject to conditions.

A separate cell has been opened at the Collectorate to grant permission to industries.

The department will check the stock balance in all outlets and stringent action will be initiated if any deviation was found, he said.