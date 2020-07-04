Notice to Thoothukudi SP from State Disability Commissioner

The State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities has issued a notice to the Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi district, to submit a report following a complaint regarding the alleged torture of a person with disabilities at the Sattankulam police station.

Based on a news report which alleged that Ayyadurai, a person with disabilities was subject to torture at the police station in February, T.M.N. Deepak, State president of December 3 movement, has raised a complaint in the court of the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities.

The complaint points to the violation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. The news report had further stated that when the Superintendent of Police was contacted regarding the incident, he had said that an enquiry was under way.

Johny Tom Varghese, State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, has issued a notice and asked for copies of the FIR pertaining to the complaint as well as any other relevant documents to be submitted not later than July 18.