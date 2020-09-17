Notice ordered on plea challenging Veda Nilayam Ordinance

The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to the State government on a writ petition filed by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s nephew J. Deepak, challenging an Ordinance promulgated by the government to acquire the movable properties at her residence, Veda Nilayam, at the Poes Garden in Chennai.

Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy ordered notice returnable by six weeks after recording the submission of Advocate General Vijay Narayan that the government had on Wednesday tabled a Bill in the Assembly so that the Ordinance could be replaced with an Act.

The judges told the petitioner’s counsel, S.L. Sudarsanam, that he may have to file a fresh case challenging the Act if the present writ petition becomes infructuous in due course of time. Nevertheless, since the petition had been numbered and listed for admission before them, they ordered notice.