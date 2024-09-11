‘Nothing wrong with it’: Dairy Minister on VCK’s call to AIADMK to join alcohol prohibition conference

:

Minister for Milk and Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj on Tuesday said that alcohol prohibition in Tamil Nadu can be brought about only by a social movement rather than by political parties or the government alone as it is a social issue.

He was reacting to the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol. Thirumavalavan’s call to AIADMK to join the conference on prohibition of liquor and narcotic substances that will be organised by the women wing of the VCK in Kallakurichi on October 2.

“There is nothing wrong in VCK inviting other political parties (AIADMK) for the conference on alcohol prohibition, which can be enforced only through awareness and social movement among people,” he said.

Chidambaram MP Mr. Thirumavalavan would embark on a State-wide tour to enlist support of all democratic forces for the event. Barring Bihar and Gujarat, other States governments were involved in the sale of liquor.

On actor and founder president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Mr. Vijay’s entry into politics, Mr. Thangaraj said that the DMK is strong in the State as the ruling Dravidian party was formed based on principles and policies that are aimed at social justice. “The popular actor has only launched his political party. One has to wait and see what the principles and policies are that Mr. Vijay want his party to follow,” he said.

Mr. Thangaraj, accompanied by Collector V.R. Subbulaxmi, had inspected Aavin facilities before meeting members of cooperative milk producers union in the district.